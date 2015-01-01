|
Citation
Efstathiou V, Stefanou MI, Siafakas N, Makris M, Tsivgoulis G, Zoumpourlis V, Spandidos DA, Smyrnis N, Rizos E. Exp. Ther. Med. 2022; 23(1): e107.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
34976149
PMCID
Abstract
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, there has been widespread concern that social isolation, financial stress, depression, limited or variable access to health care services and other pandemic-related stressors may contribute to an increase in suicidal behaviors. In patients who have recovered from COVID-19, an increased risk of developing suicidal behaviors may be noted, while post-COVID syndrome comprises another potential risk factor contributing to increased suicidal behaviors. Despite the initial alarming predictions for an increase in suicide rates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of published studies to date suggest that experienced difficulties and distress do not inevitably translate into an increased number of suicide-related deaths, at least not in the short-term. Nevertheless, the long-term mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have yet to be unfolded and are likely to remain for a long period of time. Suicide prevention and measures aiming at promoting well-being and mitigating the effects of COVID-19 on mental health, particularly among vulnerable groups, should thus be a priority for healthcare professionals and policymakers amidst the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.
Language: en
Keywords
COVID-19; SARS-CoV-2; suicidal behavior; suicidality; COVID-19 survivors