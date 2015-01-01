|
Citation
D'cruz N, Nieuwboer A. Front. Hum. Neurosci. 2021; 15: e808734.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
34975441
PMCID
Abstract
People with Parkinson's disease (PD) have an increased risk of falling, which is often associated with the manifestation of freezing of gait (FOG) (Pelicioni et al., 2019). Not surprisingly, turning and gait initiation are frequent triggers of FOG as these complex maneuvers require precise control of the center of mass as well as adaptation of the locomotion pattern (Bekkers et al., 2018). Key to the motor deficits of PD is the loss of motor automaticity, defined as the ability to perform movements without attention directed toward the details of movement (Wu et al., 2015). As such, fine-tuning of gait control becomes especially compromised in daily life when locomotion is less regulated by conscious processing in PD. FOG is more imminent when people with PD are multi-tasking and coping with doorways and obstacles (Beck et al., 2015; Mancini et al., 2018). Equally, FOG is more likely when under stress of FOG-anticipation at "freezing hotspots" or when experiencing fear of falling (Economou et al., 2021). While recognizing that there may be common-end mechanisms between FOG, dynamic balance disturbances, attention and anxiety, in this view point we want to focus on the relevance of studying freezing of repetitive movements of the extremities as a handle on understanding FOG.
Keywords
Parkinson's disease; freezing of gait; biomarkers; conversion; motor blocks