Citation
van Gulick DJJ, Perry SIB, van der Leeden M, van Beek JGM, Lucas C, Stuiver MM. Gerontology 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Karger Publishers)
DOI
PMID
34979512
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Falls are a worldwide health problem among community-dwelling older adults. Emerging evidence suggests that foot problems increase the risk of falling, so the podiatrist may be crucial in detecting foot-related fall risk. However, there is no screening tool available which can be used in podiatry practice. The predictive value of existing tools is limited, and the implementation is poor. The development of risk models for specific clinical populations might increase the prediction accuracy and implementation. Therefore, the aim of this study was to develop and internally validate an easily applicable clinical prediction model (CPM) that can be used in podiatry practice to predict falls in community-dwelling older adults with foot (-related) problems.
Language: en
Keywords
Assessment tool; Fall risk; Foot; Podiatrist