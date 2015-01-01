CONTACT US: Contact info
DeSimone ME. J. Am. Assoc. Nurse Pract. 2022; 34(1): 3-4.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
34978541
Firearm injuries are considered among the five leading causes of death for people ages 1-64 years. The issue is of concern for nurse practitioners (NPs) and NP educators as the need for gun violence-related health care increases. This essay focuses on several local and national efforts to address the short- and long-term consequences of gun violence.
