Abstract

People with lower-limb loss (PLL) have high annual fall and injury rates. People with transtibial amputations have better walking function than those with transfemoral amputations but paradoxically incur more fall-related injuries. Risk exposure, however, has not been previously considered. This study examined whether all-cause fall and injury incidence per person-step exposure over time varied in PLL of different walking abilities. The prospective cohort design, conducted at a major medical center, included five assessments 1-month apart. Walking ability level was categorized by Houghton Scale scores: ≥9 indicating community walking and ≤ 8 indicating limited community-household walking. Accelerometer-measured daily step counts were collected via StepWatch4 monitors. The main outcome measures, self-reported all-cause falls and injuries were assessed using the standard National Health Injury Survey. Generalized estimating equations, using Poisson distributions and log of step count as an offset, determined fall and injury incidence rate ratio [IRR] according to walking ability level. Ten people, aged 33-63 years with amputations of different causes and levels, were assessed monthly over five months. The community walking group (n = 6) had six falls and seven injuries; the limited community walking group (n = 4) had four falls and three injuries. For PLL, limited community walking ability was associated with higher incidence of falls (IRR = 6.10, 95%CI = 1.12-33.33, p = 0.037) and injuries (IRR = 8.56, 95%CI = 1.73-42.40, p = 0.009) when accounting for person-steps. Considering per person-step exposure over time added precision to fall and injury risk assessment that clarified the risks: PLL with limited community walking ability have higher fall and injury risks.

Language: en