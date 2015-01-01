SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Aguillard K, Hughes R, Gemeinhardt GL, Schick V, McCurdy S. Qual. Health Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10497323211059142

PMID

34978225

Abstract

Women with disabilities are at risk of experiencing multiple forms of severe and prolonged violence, yet guidelines for screening this population are unclear, screening rates are historically low, and screening tools may be inadequate to capture disability-related aspects of abuse. We conducted qualitative in-depth interviews with 33 rural women in the United States with diverse disabilities and experiences of violence. They described overarching healthcare provider and system factors that influenced their trust and confidence in healthcare delivery as an avenue to support their safety. Women described interactions with the healthcare system during their experience of violence as a missed opportunity for identifying and responding to their abuse and connecting them with resources. We conclude with policy and practice recommendations based on women with disabilities' perspectives and insights.


Language: en

Keywords

disability; adaptation; abuse; rural; caregivers; caretaking; coping; communication; cultural competence; culture; disabled persons; doctor-patient; enduring; health care; minorities; nurse-patient; quality of care; remote; survivorship

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print