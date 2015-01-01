CONTACT US: Contact info
Li S. Scientific and social research 2021; 3(6): 197-204.
Child abuse by teachers has had a devastating impact on society, families, and pupils, and has become a major topic of discussion. Physical health issues or impairments induced by severe abuse might leave victims feeling insecure and distrustful. This paper reviews past research, identifies the many types of teacher abuse, and examines the subjective and objective reasons for child abuse on a personality and cognitive level, as well as the resulting reactions to these causes.
