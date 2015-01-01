Abstract

In recent years, coal processing is developing rapidly, but there are often hidden safety hazards such as coal dust explosions during coal processing. In order to ensure safe production and avoid coal dust explosion accidents, a carrier with unique micro-mesoporous structure (SG) based waste molecular sieves was prepared. After that, the carrier was loaded with (NH(4))(2)C(2)O(4)(A) uniformly by ultrasound, which acted as an activity component for the first time. A novel micro-mesoporous coal dust explosion suppressant (SGA) is obtained. The law influence of different compositions of suppressant on the flame propagation of explosion was investigated. The results showed that the best ratio of waste molecular sieve, zirconium dioxide, and (NH(4))(2)C(2)O(4) of the suppressant is 1:7:2. The suppression performance increases with the increase of the addition of suppressant. When the addition amount is 70 wt %, the explosion loses the ability to continue to expand. Finally, combining the suppression performance with characterization results, the physical and chemical synergistic suppression mechanism is proposed, which reveals the reason why the suppressant has efficient suppression performance. The study could realize the green reuse of waste molecular sieves and provide guarantees for safe production of the coal processing industry.

Language: en