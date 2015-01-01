SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Leiras R, Cregg JM, Kiehn O. Annu. Rev. Neurosci. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Annual Reviews)

10.1146/annurev-neuro-082321-025137

34985919

Locomotion is a universal motor behavior that is expressed as the output of many integrated brain functions. Locomotion is organized at several levels of the nervous system, with brainstem circuits acting as the gate between brain areas regulating innate, emotional, or motivational locomotion and executive spinal circuits. Here we review recent advances on brainstem circuits involved in controlling locomotion. We describe how delineated command circuits govern the start, speed, stop, and steering of locomotion. We also discuss how these pathways interface between executive circuits in the spinal cord and diverse brain areas important for context-specific selection of locomotion. A recurrent theme is the need to establish a functional connectome to and from brainstem command circuits. Finally, we point to unresolved issues concerning the integrated function of locomotor control.

