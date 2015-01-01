Abstract

Experiencing sleepiness when driving is associated with increased crash risk. An increasing number of studies have examined on-road driver sleepiness; however, these studies typically assess the effect of sleepiness during the late night or early morning hours when sleep pressure is approaching its greatest. An on-road driving study was performed to assess how a range of physiological and sleepiness measures are impacted when driving during the daytime and evening when moderate sleepiness is experienced. In total, 27 participants (14 women and 13 men) completed a driving session in a rural town lasting approximately 60 minutes, while physiological sleepiness (heart rate variability), subjective sleepiness, eye tracking data, vehicle kinematic data and GPS speed data were recorded. Daytime driving sessions began at 12:00 or 14:00, with the evening sessions beginning at 19:30 or 20:30; only a subset of participants (n = 11) completing the evening sessions (daytime and evening order counterbalanced). The results suggest reductions in the horizontal and vertical scanning ranges occurred during the initial 40 minutes of driving for both daytime and evening sessions, but with evening sessions reductions in scanning ranges occurred across the entire driving session. Moreover, during evening driving there was an increase in physiological and subjective sleepiness levels. The results demonstrate meaningful increases in sleepiness and reductions in eye scanning when driving during both the daytime and particularly in the evening. Thus, drivers need to remain vigilant when driving during the daytime and the evening.

