Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child mortality is an important social indicator that describes the health conditions of a country as well as determines the country's overall socio-economic development. The Government of Pakistan has been struggling to reduce child mortality (67.2 per thousand live births in 2019). Pakistan could not achieve the target set for Millennium Development Goals to reduce child mortality and still working to meet the target set by the Sustainable Development Goals. This study has investigated the socio-economic determinants of child mortality in Pakistan by using household-level data. Socio-economic characteristics related to women (mothers) and households have been considered as possible determinants of child mortality. The moderating role of a household's wealth index on the association between woman's education and child mortality has also been investigated.



METHODS: The comprehensive dataset of the Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey 2017-18 has been used to explore the determinants of child mortality by using multivariable logistic regression. The interaction term of women's education and household wealth index has been used to investigate the moderating role of the household's wealth index.



RESULTS: The results indicate that the likelihood of child mortality decreases with an increase in women's education, their empowerment, their husband's education, the wealth status of their households, access to clean drinking water, access to toilet facilities, and exposure to mass media. Whereas, an increase in unmet need for family planning increases the likelihood of child mortality. The study also identified the moderating role of a household's wealth index on the association between woman's education and child mortality.



CONCLUSIONS: Household wealth status moderates the association between women's education and child mortality. The absolute slope of the curve showing the association of women's education and child mortality is higher (more negative) for richer households than poorer households. It implies that a household's wealth status strengthens the relationship between women's education and child mortality. With the increase in the household's wealth status, the effect of a mother's education on child mortality becomes more pronounced.

Language: en