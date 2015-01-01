Abstract

CONTEXT: Illicit opioid use and heroin treatment admissions among individuals age 50+ have increased. Little research has, however, examined correlates of illicit opioid overdose deaths in this age group before or during the COVID-19 pandemic or the healthcare services used in these cases.



METHODS: The sample included illicit opioid (heroin, fentanyl, or other synthetic, nonpharmaceutical opioids) poisoning cases age 50+ (N = 5576) in the National Poison Data System (NPDS), 2015-2020. Using descriptive statistics and logistic regression models, we report changes in overdose death rates during the study period and associations of death with healthcare service use, naloxone administration, and clinical and demographic characteristics.



RESULTS: The 6-year average overdose death rate from illicit opioids among those age 50+ was 2.9%, increasing from 1.4% in 2015 to 4.0% in 2019 and 3.6% in 2020. Logistic regression results showed that exposure year was not a significant factor in the odds of overdose death; however, odds were significantly higher among cases that were not managed at any healthcare facility (HCF) (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] = 4.60, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 3.19-6.63) and lower among those who received naloxone therapy (AOR = 0.64, 95% CI = 0.45-0.92). The odds of death were also higher among cases involving exposure at own or another's home and co-use of prescription opioids, alcohol, and other illicit drugs.



CONCLUSIONS: Although the NPDS did not show increases in illicit opioid overdose death rates among cases age 50+ in 2020 compared to 2019, overdose deaths were greater among cases that were not managed at HCF and did not receive naloxone therapy. Many appear to have died before they received any intervention to prevent death. Improved access to healthcare services and social support and access to naloxone therapy for older adults with opioid use problems are needed.

