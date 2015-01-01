SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yu G, Jian T, Cui S, Shi L, Kan B, Jian X. Clin. Toxicol. (T and F) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15563650.2021.2013495

34982016

INTRODUCTION: Diquat-related acute kidney injury is well-known. However, neurological disorders caused by diquat are often underestimated, and changes in the imaging findings are rarely reported. We present three cases of acute diquat poisoning resulting in toxic encephalopathy. CASE REPORT: In the first case, a 20-year-old previously healthy man ingested approximately 80-100 mL of diquat. He developed acute renal failure, neurological disorders, and respiratory failure. Central pontine myelinolysis was considered by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), 18 days after ingestion. In the second case, a 20-year-old man ingested approximately 100 mL of diquat. Toxic encephalopathy was confirmed by MRI, 13 days after ingestion. Unfortunately, he experienced cardiac arrest and died 18 days after ingestion. In the third case, a 31-year-old previously healthy man ingested approximately 50 mL of diquat. The imaging features of toxic encephalopathy mainly involved the medulla oblongata, pons, midbrain, bilateral brachium pontis, cerebellum, and pedunculus cerebri. He demonstrated significant recovery.

DISCUSSION: Ingestion of diquat can cause acute renal failure, neurological disorders, and respiratory failure. The pons, midbrain, pedunculus cerebri may be the most commonly impaired locations of diquat-related toxic encephalopathy.


clinical characteristics; Diquat poisoning; magnetic resonance imaging; toxic encephalopathy

