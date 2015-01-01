Abstract

A devastating ocular injury can be caused by durian, the "king of fruits." We report a case of open globe injury secondary to a durian fruit fall. A 54-year-old unfortunate male was accidentally hit by a durian fruit that fell from a tree. The fruit hit directly his right face and eye. He experienced a transient loss of consciousness. He sustained extensive corneal and multiple scleral lacerations with total hyphema, iridodialysis, posterior dislocation of the lens, and retinal detachment. There were also multiple sites of a puncture wound on the right side of the face and right upper lid laceration. Primary suturing of corneal and scleral laceration with anterior chamber washout was performed. The right visual acuity remained poor postoperatively. Durian fruit injury to the eye may lead to severe devastating ocular complications that lead to blindness. The prognosis depends on the severity of the injury.

Language: en