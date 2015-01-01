Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this study was to present our experience of treating humerus fracture sustained during arm wrestling.



METHODS: Data of patients treated in our clinic with the diagnosis of humeral shaft fracture due to arm wrestling between 2000 and 2020 was retrospectively reviewed. Data collected included age, sex, dominant arm, history of professional or experienced participation, type and laterality of fracture, presence of radial nerve palsy, other surgical complications, management (surgical or conservative), duration of union defined as the time from injury until callus was evident on the radiograph, and the range of motion of the elbow joint at the last follow-up.



RESULTS: Nineteen patients with humeral shaft fracture as a result of the arm wrestling were included. All had right arm fracture and all had right as the dominant side. All of the fractures were spiral at the distal third of the humerus and medial butterfly fragment was present in eleven (57.9%). Seven (36.8%) were treated surgically. Five (26.3%) had radial nerve palsy on admission. At last follow-up, no patient had neural deficit and none had significant loss of range of movement.



CONCLUSION: Arm wrestling is an important cause of humerus shaft fracture. The dominant side is invariably affected. In this series all fractures were spiral type and occurred in the distal third of the humerus. One quarter of patients experienced radial nerve palsy, which can resolve spontaneously. Satisfactory results can be obtained with both conservative and surgical treatment. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: IV.

