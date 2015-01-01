Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Traumatic spinal injury (TSI) is a serious trauma-related injury with a significant risk for mortality and morbidity. Road traffic accident (RTA) is the leading cause for the spinal and orthopedic injuries globally. Detailed information on the association of orthopedic fractures with TSI and its influence on outcomes is lacking. In this study, RTA-related TSI with orthopedic associated fractures in terms of demographics, prevalence, patterns, and outcomes were studied.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: This was a single-center retrospective study conducted over ten years in the largest tertiary hospital in Southern Saudi Arabia. A total of 184 patients suffered TSI associated with orthopedic fractures out of the 810 RTA-related TSIs (22.71%) were recruited. The majority was males (86%), and 55% of the cohort was between 21-40 years.



RESULTS: The commonest spinal injury level was lumbar (25%) followed by the sacral spine (24.5%), while multiple regions orthopedic fractures and fracture pelvis were the commonest orthopedic fractures, 27.2% and 25%, respectively. The mortality rate was 4.3% and significantly correlated with the spinal injury level (p=.018). The region of orthopedic fracture has significant associations with the gender and hospital length of stay (p=.020 and p=.005, respectively). We also found a significant association between the spinal injury level and orthopedic fracture location (p<0001).



CONCLUSIONS: Traumatic spinal injuries due to traffic accidents are commonly associated with orthopedic fractures. This association has distinct patterns and influences the patient's outcomes.

