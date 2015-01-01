|
Citation
Swanson SA, Miller M, Zhang Y, Prince L, Holsinger EE, Templeton Z, Studdert DM. Inj. Epidemiol. 2022; 9(1): e2.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
34980268
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Little is known about voluntary divestment of firearms among US firearm owners. Here, we aim to estimate the proportion of handgun owners who divest their handguns in the years following their initial acquisition; examine the timing, duration, and dynamics of those divestments; and describe characteristics of those who divest.
Language: en
Keywords
Firearm; Divestment; Handgun