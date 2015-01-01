|
Shim A, Shannon D, Waller M, Townsend R, Obembe A, Ross M. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
34983314
INTRODUCTION: The purpose of this study was to determine if equipped tactical vests would improve postural stability of law enforcement officers (LEOs) vs duty belt or without either condition.
Language: en
balance; duty belt; police officers; stability; tactical vest