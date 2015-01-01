Abstract

AIMS AND OBJECTIVES: This study is a cross-sectional study aiming to determine the suicide literacy level of nurses and to examine the relationship between nurses' suicide literacy and certain variables.



BACKGROUND: Suicide literacy in nurses is a factor which affects knowledge levels. The level of suicide literacy in nurses may affect the care given to patients and the behaviour of obtaining help in relation to themselves.



METHODS: The study was conducted with 348 nurses between January and March 2020 at a hospital in the city of Antalya in Turkey. A personal information form and the Literacy of Suicide Scale (LOSS) were used to collect data. Descriptive statistical methods were used in data analysis. Stepwise multiple linear regression analysis was performed to determine the predictors of suicide literacy. The STROBE checklist was followed for this cross-sectional study.



RESULTS: The nurses' mean score on LOSS was 11.08 ± 3.92. Significant predictors of suicide literacy in nurses were being single, working in the emergency department, having previous experience in the psychiatry clinic, not having a mental illness, having suicide attempts in the family, having previously obtained information on intervention on individuals at risk of suicide and stating that their sources of information on this topic were nursing education and the Internet. These variables explained 19.8% of the variance in suicide literacy.



CONCLUSIONS: The nurses' suicide literacy was at a low level. It is recommended that education programs on the care of patients at risk of suicide be set up for all nurses working in general clinics. RELEVANCE TO CLINICAL PRACTICE: It is important to raise the levels of suicide literacy in nurses in order to provide better quality care to patients who are at risk of suicide. Also, raising levels of suicide literacy may strengthen nurses' behaviours in seeking help for themselves.

Language: en