Abstract

BACKGROUND: The question of working psychotherapeutically with high conflict and domestically abusive couples is one that continues to raise anxieties within the field. AIMS: Embracing a relational approach offers an alternative perspective to the more familiar individual-based treatment interventions.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Drawing on my therapy with a married couple who presented in a crisis following an abusive incident, I will outline how I approached the assessment, my understanding of their presenting problem and the basis on which the therapy was conducted.



RESULTS: During the eight months of treatment, the couple had frequent breakdowns in communication, and I found myself drawing on a range of mentalization-based techniques that supported and maintained the working alliance.



DISCUSSION: Helping the couple break the damaging effects of the abuse, which was seriously affecting them and impacting their children, provides a particular focus for this submission.



CONCLUSION: The rationale for undertaking couple therapy in situations of domestic violence and abuse was examined. The dynamic elements of theory underpinning practice, together with mentalization-based techniques designed to tackle disregulated states of mind that may lead to violent and abusive exchanges, were considered through the presentation of a case example.

