|
Citation
|
McCann D. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34985137
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The question of working psychotherapeutically with high conflict and domestically abusive couples is one that continues to raise anxieties within the field. AIMS: Embracing a relational approach offers an alternative perspective to the more familiar individual-based treatment interventions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
domestic violence and abuse; couples psychotherapy; mentalization-based therapy; situational couple violence