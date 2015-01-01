|
Bergin A, Blumenfeld E, Anderson JC, Campbell JC, Patch M. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2022; 37(1): 5-14.
34985029
OBJECTIVE: To describe characteristics of strangulation, and associated medical care, documentation, and injuries of women after nonfatal intimate partner strangulation (NF-IPS) who present for care to a community-based emergency department (ED) with an associated intimate partner violence (IPV) advocacy program between 2008 and 2016. SETTING, DESIGN, AND PARTICIPANTS: A retrospective review of 345 female ED patients' medical records who sought care at a community hospital ED following a physical assault including strangulation by an intimate partner was conducted. Demographics, characteristics related to reported signs and symptoms, injuries, and subsequent imaging, diagnoses, and discharge information were abstracted.
