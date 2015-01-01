|
Gabbe BJ, Braaf S, Cameron PA, Berecki-Gisolf J. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2022; 37(1): E1-E9.
34985035
OBJECTIVE: To compare the epidemiology, in-hospital outcomes, and 6-month and 12-month patient-reported, outcomes of major trauma patients with intimate partner violence (IPV)-related traumatic brain injury (TBI) with other interpersonal violence (OV)-related TBI. SETTING: Victoria, Australia. PARTICIPANTS: Adult (≥18 years) major trauma cases with TBI (concussion, skull fracture, or intracranial injury), injured through IPV or OV, between July 2010 and June 2020, and included on the population-based Victorian State Trauma Registry. There were 133 adult major trauma cases due to IPV and 1796 due to OV. The prevalence of TBI was 39% (n = 52) in the IPV group and 56% (n = 1010) in the OV group.
Language: en