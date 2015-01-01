Abstract

OBJECTIVE: More than one-third of women in the United States experience intimate partner violence (IPV) in their lifetime, increasing their risk for traumatic brain injury (TBI). Despite the prevalence of TBI among IPV survivors, research is sparse in comparison with parallel populations (eg, military, accidents, sports). This pilot study aimed to provide a preliminary investigation of the effect of TBI on brain morphometry and resting-state functional connectivity in women who experience IPV. PARTICIPANTS: A total of 45 community-dwelling women survivors of IPV who screened positive for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).



DESIGN: Participants completed comprehensive assessments of trauma exposure, PTSD, TBI history, and brain neurological health. Twenty-three participants (51.1%) met diagnostic criteria for lifetime TBI. Of these, 15 participants experienced 1 or more TBIs resulting from IPV. The remaining participants experienced TBI from non-IPV exposures (eg, sports/motor vehicle accident). Surface-based neuroimaging analyses were performed to examine group differences in cortical thickness and in functional connectivity of amygdala and isthmus cingulate seeds to examine emotion regulation and the default mode network, respectively. MAIN MEASURES: Boston Assessment of Traumatic Brain Injury-Lifetime for Intimate Partner Violence (BAT-L/IPV); Clinician Administered PTSD Scale (CAPS); structural and functional neuroimaging.



RESULTS: History of lifetime TBI in women IPV survivors was associated with differences in cortical thickness as well as functional connectivity between the isthmus cingulate seed and a variety of regions, including superior parietal and frontal cortices. Individuals with IPV-related TBI showed greater cortical thickness in the right paracentral gyrus than individuals with TBI from other non-IPV etiologies.



CONCLUSION: Significant differences in brain structure and connectivity were observed in individuals with IPV and TBI. A greater mean cortical thickness of the paracentral gyrus was associated with TBI due to IPV than TBI from other etiologies. Although preliminary, findings from this pilot study present a step toward identifying potential mechanisms by which IPV and TBI secondary to IPV impact brain health in women.

Language: en