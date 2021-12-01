Abstract

Storms unleashed devastating tornadoes southern United States. National Weather Service maps revealed one supercell, which may have been a single tornado or a cluster. One of the most devastated sites is the southwestern Kentucky city of Mayfield. In Warren County, where about 12 people were killed, including several children, the process of identifying victims has been slowed because the people who could make those identifications are themselves recovering from injuries sustained in the storm. There's a lot of people injured and in hospitals. The death toll from the devastating tornado outbreak that ripped across six states last weekend held steady at 88 on Tuesday, including at least 13 children. Two-month-old baby was confirmed dead.

Language: en