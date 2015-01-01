Abstract

BACKGROUND: Tracheal intubation may be performed in patients with drug overdose due to self-harm; however, the details of the causative drug are unknown. The purpose of this study was to clarify the relationship between drugs or its blood levels of patients with drug overdose and the need for tracheal intubation based on the actual measurement results.



METHODS: From October 2018 to March 2020, 132 patients with drug overdose due to self-harm who were transported to the emergency department (ED) were studied. Patient drugs were measured using gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) and were analyzed on the basis of the GC/MS Forensic Toxicological Database. Logistic analysis was performed by combining patient information and GC-MS information.



RESULTS: The Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) and Japan Coma Scale (JCS) efficiently predicted tracheal intubation in patients with drug overdose during transport triage; GCS (cut-off value: 12, area under the curve (AUC): 0.81, 95% confidence interval (CI): 0.71-0.88, sensitivity: 0.85, specificity: 0.71, P < 0.05) and JCS (cut-off value: 3, AUC: 0.74, 95% CI: 0.60-0.84, sensitivity: 0.60, specificity: 0.84, P < 0.05). The drugs detected in all patients with drug overdose in order were benzodiazepine receptor agonists (BZs; 43.9%), anticonvulsants (38.6%), antipsychotics (25.0%), and antidepressants (9.8%). In univariate logistic analysis, antipsychotics (odds ratio (OR) 2.46, 95% CI 1.19-5.20, P < 0.05), anticonvulsants (OR 2.71, 95% CI 1.26-5.98, P < 0.05), and anticonvulsants above alert blood levels (OR 27.8, 95% CI 2.92-264.1, P < 0.05) were significantly associated with tracheal intubation in patients with drug overdose, but not BZs and antidepressants. Also, in multivariate logistic analysis, antipsychotics (OR 2.27, 95% CI 1.07-4.83, P < 0.05), anticonvulsants (OR 2.50, 95% CI 1.14-5.64, P < 0.05) and in multivariate logistic analysis of blood levels, anticonvulsants above the alert blood levels (OR 24.9, 95% CI 2.56-241.6, P < 0.05) were significantly associated with tracheal intubation in patients with drug overdose respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: Logistic analysis revealed that the use of anticonvulsants and antipsychotics were significantly associated with an increased OR in the tracheal intubation of patients with drug overdose due to self-harm.

