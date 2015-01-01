Abstract

Despite predictions from the Black-White and gender paradoxes in suicide risk, there has been a recent growth in suicide rates among Black women and girls that requires special attention from social and behavioral researchers. In this review, we demonstrate how and why an intersectional framework is needed to understand and contextualize Black women's mental health and suicide risk. To begin, we outline data and existing literature on Black women's mental health outcomes. Next, we provide insights from intersectional and Black feminist scholars on the uniqueness of Black womanhood and the necessity of centering racism and sexism in studies of Black women. Third, we present clear links between mental health, gendered racism experienced by Black women, and the Strong Black Woman schema which they adopt to navigate society. Fourth, and finally, we discuss practical and scholarly applications for this work. To this end, this research agenda is about advocating for the consideration of psychosocial and sociocultural factors in practice and research on suicide-related behavior.

