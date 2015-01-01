|
Phillips KU. N. Carol. Med. J. 2022; 83(1): 37-39.
(Copyright © 2022, Medical Society of the State of North Carolina)
34980652
Childhood trauma can have lasting impact throughout the life course, affecting both physical and mental health. But it doesn't have to be this way. To better understand the role of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) as indicators of health, the North Carolina Medical Journal sat down with George (Tripp) Ake, PhD, and Lisa Amaya-Jackson, MD, MPH, two state experts in child traumatic stress.
Language: en
Child; Evidence-Based Medicine; Humans; North Carolina; Mental Health; *Adverse Childhood Experiences; Life Change Events