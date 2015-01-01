Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.1016/j.pmedr.2021.101531.].



The authors regret to have included a typo regarding the rates of CO incidents referenced from past work. Updates to these rates do not change any conclusions or results, but simply reflect the actual values used in the research. The existing bullet points in the discussion section currently read as follows:



• Weaver et al (2007) identified 68 incidents resulting in 27 deaths and 772 injuries between 1989 and 2004 (Weaver and Deru, 2007). This equates to 115 incidents over 16 years (8.21 incidents/year; 0.19 deaths and 7.87 injuries per incident)

• Hampson et al. (Hampson et al., 2019) identified 115 incidents resulting 22 deaths and 905 injuries between 2005 and 2018 (Hampson et al., 2019). This equates to 68 incidents over 14 years (4.25 incidents/year; 0.44 deaths and 6.56 injuries per incident)

• The Jenkins Foundation continuously tracks and studies the frequencies of occurrence and common causes of CO incidents in the lodging industry (The Jenkins Foundation, 2020). The foundation has identified a total of 367 incidents to date, resulting in 161 deaths and 2407 injuries between 1967 and 2020. This equates to 367 incidents over 54 years (6.80 incidents/year; 0.44 deaths and 6.56 injuries per incident)



The values referenced in these previous works should be corrected to the following:



• Weaver et al (2007) identified 68 incidents resulting in 27 deaths and 772 injuries between 1989 and 2004 (Weaver and Deru, 2007). This equates to 68 incidents over 16 years (4.25 incidents/year; 0.40 deaths and 11.35 injuries per incident)

• Hampson et al. (Hampson et al., 2019) identified 115 incidents resulting 22 deaths and 905 injuries between 2005 and 2018 (Hampson et al., 2019). This equates to 115 incidents over 14 years (8.21 incidents/year; 0.19 deaths and 7.87 injuries per incident)

• The Jenkins Foundation continuously tracks and studies the frequencies of occurrence and common causes of CO incidents in the lodging industry (The Jenkins Foundation, 2020). The foundation has identified a total of 367 incidents to date, resulting in 161 deaths and 2407 injuries between 1967 and 2020. This equates to 367 incidents over 54 years (6.80 incidents/year; 0.44 deaths and 6.56 injuries per incident)



Again, this correction does not change any conclusions or results, it is to simply correct the stated frequencies referenced in previous works. The authors would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

