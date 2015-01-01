Abstract

Although athlete multiple perpetrator rape (MPR) has frequently been covered in the media, it has received more limited scholarly attention. Accordingly, I synthesize findings from multiple disciplines and integrate insights from the MPR, institutional betrayal, and organizational deviance literatures to establish a heuristic framework for understanding athlete MPR. I ultimately argue that athlete MPR is both an act of interactional deviance and an act of organizational deviance. This undertaking represents one of the only works to focus explicitly on athlete MPR. It is additionally the first to examine any form of sexual assault through an organizational deviance lens.

Language: en