|
Citation
|
Flasch P, Haiyasoso M, Fall K, Evans K, Dunlap C, Nesichi T. Violence Vict. 2021; 36(6): 683-705.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Springer Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34980581
|
Abstract
|
Batterer intervention programs (BIPs) provide treatment options for domestic violence offenders across the United States with varying degrees of standardization of programs required by law. The purpose of this study was to investigate the current State Standards for Batterer Intervention Programs (SSBIPs) in the United States. The primary research question was to discern the minimum requirements and mandates for BIPs of the 50 states.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
intimate partner violence; batterer intervention programs; state standards