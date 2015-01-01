Abstract

Numerous studies, especially in high-risk industries, have looked into how safety culture might help a company improve its safety performance. However, healthcare facilities are still in their early stages of safety performance development. A systematic review (SR) of Scopus, Web of Science, Dimensions, ScienceDirect, and Google Scholar, was conducted using the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews (PRISMA) technique. The purpose is to look into the link involving safety culture or climate and safety performance in healthcare facilities. A number of keywords 'safety culture', 'safety climate', 'safety performance', 'injury', 'incident', 'healthcare', 'hospital', 'clinic', 'health office', 'health division', and 'health authority' were chosen by researchers in this SR. The inclusion criteria were (1) studies in healthcare facilities involving safety culture or safety climate-linked with safety performance, (2) English language, and (3) research published in peer-reviewed journals within five years (2016 to 2020). The EPHPP-Quality Assessment Tool was used to assess the quality of the studies. The influence of safety culture, climate, and safety performance in 11 research was reviewed by researchers in the current paper. Only one study was rated as strong quality, six of the studies were rated as moderate quality, and the rest were rated as weak quality. The EPHPP quality assessment tool dictionary aided evaluation of article bias. The proactive measure is favored among researchers in healthcare and has a significant relationship with safety culture or safety climate. Despite the importance of this field, quality research is still insufficient, according to our evaluation. Additional research is needed to explain the link between the variables evaluated, particularly in healthcare facilities and other low-risk industries.

Language: en