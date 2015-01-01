|
Wang X, Mohcine C, Chen J, Li R, Ma J. Safety Sci. 2022; 147: e105590.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
With the development of modern information technologies, advanced evacuation guidance systems have been widely installed to provide updated route information. However, although pedestrians may know the information of the building and its surrounding environment, they sometimes still use the non-optimal route, that is to say, their decision-making process is rather boundedly rational. To understand the dynamics underlying such behavior, we present a model where we consider two important factors affecting pedestrians' route estimation, i.e., distance and congestion. The model is then validated, after which, detailed simulation studies have been performed to discuss the influence of those two factors.
Bounded rationality; Congestion sensitivity; Conservative level; Route choice