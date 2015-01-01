|
Wang D, Sheng Z, Wang X, Griffin MA, Zhang Y, Wang Z. Safety Sci. 2022; 147: e105625.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
Although research has thoroughly established that employees' safety citizenship behaviors (SCBs) are critical to workplace safety, less is known about the patterns by which team-level safety stressors affect SCBs. Extending work stress theories to the team level, this study employs a multilevel model and aims to assess two unique mediating mechanisms, felt safety responsibility and affective commitment, through which team safety stressors influence proactive and prosocial safety behaviors respectively. Data were collected from 408 construction workers and their supervisors from 28 project teams in China.
Affective commitment; Felt safety responsibility; Proactive safety behavior; Prosocial safety behavior; Team safety stressors