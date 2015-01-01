Abstract

Public clients are increasingly expected to integrate health and safety (H&S) matters into their procurement decisions and practices to promote H&S on their projects. However, there is limited guidance on how clients, particularly those in developing countries, can promote H&S matters through the procurement of public projects. This study proposes a framework that provides clients with practical guidance on how to promote construction H&S in the procurement of public projects. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 25 public clients and contractors who have extensive experience in the procurement process for public projects. Data was subjected to both deductive and inductive thematic analysis. It was found that H&S can be promoted within the various stages of the construction procurement process by implementing key management actions, such as setting and communicating clear H&S objectives and targets, appointing competent designers, providing for H&S in project estimates, assigning adequate weight to H&S criterion, selecting competent contractors, ensuring adequate H&S provisions in contract, collecting periodic reports on H&S from contractors, among others. This study contributes to the broader research on construction H&S improvement in developing countries by providing a framework which could serve as a practical guidance material for promoting H&S in public procurement.

