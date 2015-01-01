Abstract

The present study aims to investigate the impact of social information on pedestrians' red-light violation compared to non-social information. The binary logistic regression model predicting signal violation behaviour highlighted that crossing speed, waiting time for safe crossing, and signal cycle length significantly influence the signal violation behaviour. According to the social information estimates, the more pedestrians waiting at the intersection, the more it reduces the likelihood of an oncoming pedestrian's signal violation. Interestingly, an oncoming pedestrian is more likely to cross in the red light signal when neighbours were doing the same. These results provide insightful information for planners and policymakers. Practical implications such as adjusting the red-light duration and information dissemination on the "positive value of social control" through community campaigns could eventually encourage people to obey traffic light rules.

Language: en