Abstract

The health of apprentices has not been the subject of much specific work in Switzerland. This contribution aims to gain a better understanding of the health issues associated with apprentices' experience in the Swiss dual vocational education and training system. It refers to two qualitative research projects: one concerns apprentices who have interrupted their training prematurely; the other relates to on-the-job trainers and their role in the occupational socialization of apprentices. The first project shows that physical and mental sufferings arise when apprentices are confronted with the realities of an occupation and the world of work. The second highlights the fact that trainers mainly address health and safety issues in terms of preventing any accident or damage to the physical health of apprentices. These elements highlight how health issues are part of the socialization to an occupation and the world of work, but often tacitly, which can be a source of pain.

