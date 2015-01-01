SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Duc B, Lamamra N. Safety Sci. 2022; 147: e105584.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ssci.2021.105584

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The health of apprentices has not been the subject of much specific work in Switzerland. This contribution aims to gain a better understanding of the health issues associated with apprentices' experience in the Swiss dual vocational education and training system. It refers to two qualitative research projects: one concerns apprentices who have interrupted their training prematurely; the other relates to on-the-job trainers and their role in the occupational socialization of apprentices. The first project shows that physical and mental sufferings arise when apprentices are confronted with the realities of an occupation and the world of work. The second highlights the fact that trainers mainly address health and safety issues in terms of preventing any accident or damage to the physical health of apprentices. These elements highlight how health issues are part of the socialization to an occupation and the world of work, but often tacitly, which can be a source of pain.


Language: en

Keywords

Apprentices’ health; Dual vocational education and training; Premature termination of apprenticeship contract; Socialization; Suffering

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print