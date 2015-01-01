Abstract

Social support theory has been postulated as underlying peer support and recovery programs. However, there is limited understanding of the underlying theoretical mechanism of peer support and recovery programs. The current study examines how the relationship between psychiatric symptoms and personal recovery depends on social support, as well as assessing the level at which social support influences personal recovery. A sample of 65 adults in a peer support and recovery program were surveyed in a northeastern city in the U.S. The interaction between psychiatric symptoms and peer support on recovery was significant. When peer support is low or average, there is a significant positive relationship between psychiatric symptoms and recovery. There was no significant relationship between psychiatric symptoms and recovery when peer support was high. Peer support and recovery programs may have to assess the level of support needed and tailor the support to the recovery needs.

