Abstract

AIM: The main purpose of this study is to reveal the moderating effect of psychological well-being on the effect of workplace safety climate on job stress.



METHODS: : The cross-sectional study was designed inclusive of the use of the survey method. 291 healthcare professionals returned the survey forms, among those, 75.9% of the participants were women, and the mean age of the sample was 32.83±6.03. Most of the participants (66.6%) had a Bachelor's degree or higher. We analyzed the data using, a structural equation modeling framework used to test both direct and mediating effects. Hayes' (2013) Model 4 was used to identify the mediating role of psychological well-being on the effect of workplace safety climate on job stress.



RESULTS: :According to the analysis results, the created model is significant, and psychological well-being plays a mediating role on the effect of workplace safety climate on job stress, reinforcing the negative effect of workplace safety climate on job stress.



CONCLUSION: Our results revealed that first the safety environment perceived by the employees reduces their stress. Second, psychological well-being plays a mediating role in relation to the effect of safety climate on job stress. This role contributes to the reduction of stress through the improvement of the safety climate.

