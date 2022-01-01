Abstract

BACKGROUND: Stressors at the population level affect women more than men. The influence of prolonged stressors on mental disorders in women is yet unknown, especially when social movements and pandemics coexist.



METHODS: This study analysed data from an online mental health self-help service for women in Hong Kong between May and September 2020. We collected demographic data, PTSD symptoms, and exposure to social unrest-related traumatic events (TEs), pandemic-related traumatic events (PEs), and personal stressful life experiences (SLEs). Multiple logistic regression was performed to examine the links between TEs, PEs, and SLEs and PTSD.



RESULTS: The study found that 38.4% of 751 women had moderate-to-severe depressive symptoms and 23.8% had probable PTSD. The most common TEs, PEs, and SLEs were violence via media, major physical health concerns, and plans thwarted due to COVID-19, respectively. Younger age, less education, unemployment, and more stressors (individually or collectively, except for high TEs and PEs) were linked to increased odds of mild-to-severe depressive symptoms. TEs and PEs increased the risk of probable PTSD only when SLEs were present. LIMITATION: The non-random sample procedure reduced the generalisability to the entire women population.



CONCLUSIONS: Exposure to social conflicts and pandemics may increase depressive and PTSD symptoms in women. Developing mental health services for women should consider the impact of concurrent major events.

