Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The Recovery Engagement and Coordination for Health-Veterans Enhanced Treatment (REACH VET) program was launched in 2017 to identify Veterans at high risk for suicide and other adverse outcomes using predictive analytics. This quality improvement study evaluated the sustainment of the REACH VET program at a large Veterans Affairs health care system by assessing clinician attitudes.



METHODS: A mixed-methods approach was used to collect anonymous survey (N=35) and qualitative interview (n=12) data from Veterans Affairs REACH VET providers.



RESULTS: Survey findings demonstrated largely neutral to negative attitudes towards REACH VET, with the most notable responses indicating that REACH VET identified Veterans who were already perceived to be engaged in care. Interview findings reflected a variety of attitudes, including perceived lack of added value and pessimism regarding successful outreach. Clinicians reported that the program was values-consistent and had the potential to improve the quality of care.



CONCLUSIONS: Results demonstrate the need for educational interventions and improved communication between local coordinators and clinicians. Clinicians rarely discussed fears about the algorithmic approach, but they highlighted concerns about the value that this approach added to their role. Future evaluations are needed to examine additional sustainment issues.

Language: en