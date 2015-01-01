Abstract

While most sexual assaults are committed by a sole perpetrator, multiple-perpetrator assaults (MPSAs) still occur. However, less is known about their post-assault impacts. This study examined demographic, assault, and post-assault characteristics as correlates of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depressive symptoms in a community sample of adult sexual assault survivors who experienced MPSA (N=350) in the Chicago area. This study also included demographic and assault characteristics of perpetrators as reported by survivors. Backward regression analysis showed that stressful life events, more violent assaults, post-assault maladaptive coping and characterological self-blame, and receiving acknowledgement without support (e.g., acknowledging the assault happened, but giving inadequate support) reactions were related to greater PTSD symptoms. Older age and greater perceived control over recovery were associated with fewer PTSD symptoms. Greater violence, maladaptive coping, and characterological self-blame were related to greater depressive symptoms, whereas more education and greater perceived control over recovery correlated with fewer depressive symptoms. This study adds to research on MPSA.and findings have implications for clinical treatment, intervention, and prevention with survivors.

