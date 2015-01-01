|
Schoenfeld R, Drendel A, Ahamed SI, Thomas D. Pediatr. Emerg. Care 2022; 38(1): e37-e42.
(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
34986585
OBJECTIVE: Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), or concussion, is a common health problem that has seen a recent increase in US adolescents. This study uses SMS text messaging (a mobile health [mHealth] tool) to report patient symptoms. We aim to better characterize mTBI recovery and hypothesize that this mHealth tool will have high retention rates and correlate with a conventional means of assessing symptoms, the Post-Concussion Symptom Inventory (PCSI).
Language: en
Adolescent; Child; Humans; Pilot Projects; *Brain Concussion/diagnosis; *Post-Concussion Syndrome/diagnosis; *Text Messaging