Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Research suggests six motives for exposing oneself to painful reminders of a trauma outside of a therapeutic context (self-triggering). These include provoking arousal, escaping emotional numbness, self-punishment, controlling symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), making meaning of one's trauma, and generating an experience that matches one's emotions. The goal of the current study is to examine if these motives subserve broader functions of self-triggering behavior that differentially relate to PTSD symptoms.



METHOD: We conducted an exploratory factor analysis on the self-reported reasons for self-triggering collected from 360 adults who endorsed lifetime self-triggering. We then theorized higher-order factors and tested both their fit to the data with a confirmatory factor analysis and whether they moderated the relationship between self-triggering and PTSD symptoms.



RESULTS: We found that five factors best described the reasons for self-triggering. We theorized one higher-order factor (function) of "emotional modification" that encompasses sensation-seeking, antinumbing, self-punishment, and affect-matching. The "meaning-making" function consists of efforts to make meaning of one's trauma. This structure fit the data well in a confirmatory factor analysis. Self-triggering frequency no longer predicted symptom severity when meaning-making was highly endorsed as a function of self-triggering. Emotional modification did not affect this relationship.



CONCLUSIONS: Generalizability may be limited by the sample's high symptom levels, limited demographic diversity, and high proportion of interpersonal trauma. These findings suggest that the degree to which individuals self-trigger to make meaning of trauma may affect how pathogenic the behavior is, underscoring the clinical importance of identifying the function of patients' self-triggering. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en