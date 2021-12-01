Abstract

Methanol is present at high concentrations in unrecorded fruit spirits, placing consumers of these beverages at risk of exposure at high levels. When assessing any health risk it is necessary to consider blood methanol levels (BMLs), reference doses (RfD), and maximum tolerable blood methanol levels (MTBML). The aim of our study was to estimate daily methanol intake and related BMLs attributable to drinking unrecorded fruit spirits in the European population using a probabilistic Monte Carlo simulation. Data on the concentration of methanol in unrecorded fruit spirits in European Union member states were collected and the health risk posed by consumption of unrecorded fruit spirits was estimated. We found that drinking unrecorded fruit spirits containing methanol at a concentration higher than 8598.1 mg/litre of pure alcohol (p.a.) or 6382.1 mg/litre of p.a. and also at least 10 g ethanol can result in a methanol intake above the RfD by men and women, respectively. We confirmed that consumption of unrecorded fruit spirits containing methanol does not result in BMLs higher than the MTBML. Further studies are required to assess whether there is any health risk from chronic exposure to methanol above the RfD from unrecorded fruit spirits.

Language: en