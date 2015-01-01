Abstract

Trans survivors of sexual assault have called for the development and implementation of training for care providers. To answer this call, we developed and evaluated an innovative e-learning curriculum for forensic nurses working across Ontario, Canada, on the provision of trans-affirming care. The e-learning curriculum, developed in Storyline 360 by Articulate, was launched in August 2019. The competence of nurses (N=65) completing the curriculum improved significantly from pre- to post-training across all content domains (Initial assessment, Medical care, Forensic examination, and Discharge and referral). This e-learning curriculum could be of utility in training forensic nurses worldwide.

Language: en