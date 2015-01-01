SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hon K, Roach D, Dawson J. Trauma Case Rep 2022; 37: 100567.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.tcr.2021.100567

34988277

PMC8693459

Carotid artery dissection in the paediatric population is uncommon and in rare cases it can be due to intraoral blunt trauma associated with a stick-like object such as pen or chopstick in the mouth at the time of injury. Given the rarity of the condition, there is significant knowledge gap in evidence-based diagnosis and management of paediatric blunt cerebrovascular injury (BCVI). This case report presents a rare case of asymptomatic carotid artery dissection due to intraoral blunt trauma in a young patient and the successful conservative management. This report also demonstrated the sonographic progression of the carotid artery dissection on follow up imaging.


Language: en

Trauma; Blunt; Carotid; Dissection; Intraoral; Paediatric

