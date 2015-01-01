Abstract

Cameroon is facing violent Islamist extremism. The literature reports that there is no link between jihadist terrorism and islamophobia. This study questions this observation by assessing the effect of jihadist terrorism on the link between entitativisation and anti-muslim attitudes and behaviors. First, it proposes that entitativisation of Muslims has weak links with anti-muslim attitudes and behaviors. It then postulates that there is a strong link between these attitudes and behaviors. To test these hypotheses, a survey is conducted among 147 students from the University of Dschang (89 men and 58 women). They are non-muslims of Cameroonian nationality, aged between 17 and 52 years. The data collected provide empirical support for the hypotheses of the study. It is concluded that jihadist terrorism has an impact on the link between entitativisation and anti-muslim attitudes and behaviors.

