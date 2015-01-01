SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kouroutsidou M, Kakarouna SM. Eur. J. Humanit. Soc. Sci. 2021; 1(5): 23-26.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, European Journal of Humanities and Social Sciences)

DOI

10.24018/ejsocial.2021.1.5.130

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In an effort of definition, femicide refers to the intentional murder of a woman, because she is a woman, or she defines herself as a woman. The term "femicide" was introduced by feminist writer and activist Diana Russell, who used it in the 1970s to refer, in an alternative way, to the homicide with female victims, giving it a specific meaning. The use of the term by Russell was motivated by the political intention to showcase discriminations, inequalities, and systematic violence against women, which, in extreme cases, leads to their death.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print