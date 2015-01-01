Abstract

Stagnation in terrorism research is held responsible to both academicians and the government for exploring the continuity of terrorist activities in Bangladesh. The state of stagnation, in this regard, is mainly linked with the governmental strategy of funding research though government is not willing to share their information with academia; on the other hand, little empirical grounding in academia. In spite of having methodological skills there are lacks of data is the behind of sloth condition in this sector. A developing country like Bangladesh is a prominent example of this stagnation in terrorism research and has experienced several violent activities on the time being. Sometimes, ISIS has claimed their existence in several attacks in Bangladesh, but, still, the recruitment and training up process in violent radicalization that motivates different terrorist activities are still beyond control. This paper will explore the existence of stagnation in terrorism research and how it explores the continuity of terrorist activities in Bangladesh. Finally, in conclusion, this paper will give some recommendations to bridge the existing gap between the academicians and the government to terminate the stagnation in terrorism, particularly in the context of Bangladesh.

