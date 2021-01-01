|
Citation
Candrawati NKA. Tanggon Kosala 2021; 10(2): e534.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Akademi Kepolisian Republik Indonesia)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
This research was motivated by the high circulation of alcohol in the Bandung District Police, especially the Majalaya and Baleendah Polsek despite the issuance of Bandung Regency Regional Regulation No. 9/2010 concerning the Prohibition of the Circulation and Use of Alcoholic Drinks. Drinking alcohol is one of the triggers for other crimes. Therefore, a study was conducted that aimed to describe the circulation of alcohol in the jurisdiction of the Bandung Police, the efforts of the Sabhara Unit to prevent problems with the circulation of alcohol in the jurisdiction of the Bandung Police and the factors that influence it. This study uses several theories and concepts, namely the Concept of Effort, the Concept of the Sabhara Unit, the Concept of Prevention, the Concept of Liquor, the Theory of Crime Prevention, The Theory of Management and The Theory of the Legal System. The research was conducted with a qualitative approach, using analytical descriptive research methods, as well as data collection techniques by interviewing, observing and reviewing documents.
Language: en
Keywords
Liquor; Minor Crime; Sabhara Unit